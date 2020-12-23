Reading firefighters receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reading Fire Department was among the dozens of units in Hamilton County to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Around 80% of the department’s firefighters rolled up their sleeves to get the first dose of the vaccine.
The firefighters said it was quick, painless, and the whole process took only around a minute.
Tyler Strole was the first to receive the vaccine here at the Reading Fire Department.
“We’ve done a lot of training on the vaccination through local doctors,” said Strole. “I did my own research and I felt like it was the best decision for me, my career, and my community.”
Firefighter Jacob Courtney says getting the COVID-19 vaccines is another step in getting back to normal routines.
“I would do it for yourself, and for the people around you because at the end of the day we all want to get back to our normal ways, we want to get back to seeing our families so, I think this is a good step in the right direction,” Courtney said.
Wednesday was just phase one of the vaccination processes.
In three weeks, the firefighters who were vaccinated Wednesday will get the second dose.
