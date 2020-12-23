Recovery effort to resume Thursday for missing worker at Adams County power plant

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search continues for Jamie Fitzgerald, the last missing worker at the Adams County power station that collapsed Dec. 9.
Fitzgerald was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the former coal fire plant when it collapsed.
“We are just barely making it,” Lora Conley, Fitzgerald’s fiancée, said. “We are hoping for a Christmas miracle for them to go ahead and get him.”
On Monday Adamo Group said the recovery is expected to be complete by mid-to-late January due to the amount of debris that need to be removed.
Fitzgerald’s family is pushing for crews to finish sooner. They were back at the site Wednesday to hold a rally. One sign read: ‘Save Your Union Brother Adamo, Get Jamie Out Now.’
“They should never have stopped from day one,” Conley said. “From December the 9th, it should’ve been a 24/7 search. Jamie is not a name. He’s my dad. He’s my best friend. He’s my fiancé, my soon-to-be husband. He’s a son, brother. They should never have quit. Never ever have quit. We need him home.”
On Wednesday Adamo Group said OSHA had permitted them to resume work in their recovery efforts.
The search will resume Thursday at 7 a.m. and continue even on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
