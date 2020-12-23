Teen airlifted to hospital from fiery Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 16-year-old girl crashed her car into a tree in Brown County Wednesday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred early Wednesday evening on U.S. 68 near Bethel New Hope Road north of Georgetown.
The crash resulted in the vehicle catching fire, OSHP says.
The girl was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, OSP says.
The girl’s condition is not known at this time.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
