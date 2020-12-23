Vaccinations begin at Greater Cincinnati’s major hospitals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Frontline Tri-State healthcare workers are receiving doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after local hospitals received shipments in the thousands beginning Tuesday.
Jesi Herren (below) is the first RN to receive the COVID vaccination at Mercy Health – Anderson Hospital. She is a Cardiac Cath Lab RN and a volunteer vaccinator for the clinic.
Tri-Health received 3,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday. The Christ Hospital received 2,500. Atrium Medical Center received 1,000.
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital received the largest local shipment, with 4,100 Moderna doses arriving Tuesday.
The Cincinnati Health Department also received 2,100 doses, and Hamilton County Public Health received 1,800.
The doses are being distributed to frontline nurses and doctors as well as paramedics and EMTs.
TriHealth officials say they can vaccinate as many as 1,000 people per day.
The Moderna vaccine, an mRNA vaccine like the Pfizer vaccine, was authorized by the FDA for emergency use last Friday, one week after Pfizer’s received its authorization.
The vaccines are shown to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 and nearly 100 percent effective at preventing serious cases of the viral disease.
The Ohio Department of Health also announced Tuesday the state will receive more than 150,000 additional vaccines by the end of the week.
89,700 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer are expected to arrive on Christmas Eve, and 69,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive the following week.
