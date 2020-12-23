Warm weather ends with a strong dose of Arctic air in time for Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures have soared into the 50s today with strong winds too. Our southerly winds will come to an end tomorrow and so will the warm weather. Tonight rain will be likely at times with heavy rain after midnight. Rain changes to snow by dawn with little amounts of accumulation expected. East of Cincinnati we could see as much as 1.0-1.50″ of snow. It will be hard for the snow to stick to the ground with the warm weather we had today.