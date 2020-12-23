Warm weather ends with a strong dose of Arctic air in time for Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures have soared into the 50s today with strong winds too. Our southerly winds will come to an end tomorrow and so will the warm weather. Tonight rain will be likely at times with heavy rain after midnight. Rain changes to snow by dawn with little amounts of accumulation expected. East of Cincinnati we could see as much as 1.0-1.50″ of snow. It will be hard for the snow to stick to the ground with the warm weather we had today.
Thursday temperatures will drop throughout the day ending in the mid 20s by the afternoon.
Christmas will be very cold with winds beginning to die down. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens with highs only in the low 20s. The weekend will be mainly dry with rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall Monday behind a cold front. Another chance for wintry weather will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.
