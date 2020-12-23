Hamilton Co. coronavirus: 47,713 cases, 408 deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman discussed the very latest on COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County.
County commissioners unveiled a social media campaign featuring mascots from the area cheering on Hamilton Countians who continue to practice COVID-safe behaviors during the holidays and beyond.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 47,713 cases and 408 deaths.
That’s an increase of 3,774 cases and 14 deaths in a week.
Kesterman said his team is seeing between 350 and 500 new cases in the county every day.
According to Kesterman, Hamilton County Public Health received a shipment of 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22, which were distributed to local EMTs and paramedics.
The doses will go to 34 fire departments, excluding Cincinnati, Norwood and Springdale.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.