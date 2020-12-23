Windy and warm today, with wild weather on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds continue to increase throughout the day with temperatures heading into the middle 50s this afternoon. Winds are cranking today at 10 to 20 mph with gusting as high as 45 mph at times this evening and Thursday. Some parts of the FOX19 viewing area may see a few showers develop after sunset.
By midnight, temperatures will still be in the near 50 degrees with light rain. As we drop from the 30s at sunrise on Christmas Eve Thursday down into the 20s by sunset, rain will change to snow. Rainfall totals will be around a half inch. We are expecting snow accumulations of an inch or less with higher amounts possible east of Cincinnati.
Christmas Day Friday features flurries and very cold air. Our morning temperatures start off in the teens with highs heading into the low 20s. The weekend looks mainly dry, with a bit of rain moving in Sunday evening.
We have a shot at more snow on Monday with rain changing to snow as temperatures drop. We’ll update the potential for accumulation as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned!
