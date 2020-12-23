Workplace and vaccinations: Can your employer make you get the COVID vaccine?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As COVID-19 vaccinations continue throughout the Tri-State, the question naturally arises of how getting — or not getting — vaccinated might affect the workplace.
FOX19 NOW asked employment attorney George Reul if your employer can force you to get the vaccine.
“If the employee has a sincerely held religious belief against vaccinations, or if the employee perhaps has a medical condition or disability that might make it more dangerous for them to take a vaccine, an employer might not be able to require that employee to take the vaccine and would be required to consider reasonable accommodations for that employee,” he said.
Reul adds companies are required to make the workplace safe and can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccinations. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get fired if you refuse, however.
The reasonable accommodations Reul referred to above might be a waiver or an agreement to work under other conditions, perhaps remotely.
“As an employer, I think, in general, it’s better practice if possible to make it optional on vaccines and certainly, in terms of presenting this to employees, to explain the basis for it and give some people some information and some time to consider the decision,” Reul said.
These are decisions both employers and employees will be dealing with as the vaccine becomes widely available in the spring.
“Employers are going to look to require their employees to take the vaccine, and we already know that people have questions about that, even pre-COVID,” Reul said. “There are people that have questions about the safety of vaccines. So this is definitely an issue that employers and employees are going to be dealing with in the future.”
Experts say say tracking compliance with mandatory vaccinations and the administrative burden and legal claims that might arise could motivate companies to encourage vaccinations rather than require them.
