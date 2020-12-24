Christmas wish for Nylo: Grandmother asks community to keep missing boy in their hearts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been almost three weeks since 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore was last seen. As the search continues, his grandmother hopes the community can honor him in their homes and hearts this Christmas.
Nylo has been missing since Dec. 4, which is around the time his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, was murdered, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Much of the search for young Nylo has been near the Purple People Bridge. Standing in the area where crews have looked is a Christmas tree honoring Nylo and Nyteisha.
Leticia Hughes, Nylo’s grandmother, says Nyteisha’s only wish for the holidays was to make sure her son had a great Christmas. Nyteisha even wrote about that wish on Facebook before she was killed.
“All I want for Christmas is my son to have a good Christmas and got another job interview tomorrow. I hope I get it because I want my son to have a good Christmas.”
That post is why Hughes is asking the community near and far to put up Christmas stockings in Nylo’s name.
Some in the Tri-State have already done so, but Hughes says it would mean the world to her if more people joined.
“We would love for anybody to put up a stocking with his name on it the night before Christmas, that way he can celebrate Christmas in our hearts and homes,” Hughes says.
Hughes says she and her son are grateful for how supportive the community has been during this nightmare.
If you would like to send Hughes a Christmas stocking with Nylo’s name on it, please email FOX19 NOW Reporter Andrea Medina.
