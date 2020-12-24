Crews battle fire at home under renovation in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A home under renovation was heavily damaged by a fire in Evanston Thursday morning.
The Cincinnati Fire Department said firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in the 3100 block of Durrell Avenue at 12:30 a.m.
Crews reported heavy fire on the front porch that was extending up the exterior and interior walls of the three-story home which was vacant.
The department said firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, but due to lack of access to some parts of the home and the heavy flames caused fire crews to withdraw.
A second-alarm was then called and with the help of other crews, the fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The estimated damage to the home is $200,000.
