Franklin police investigating shooting
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:43 AM

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man.

Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of South Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that a 22-year-old male was shot in the arm by an unknown subject.

The victim told officers that two unknown black males knocked on his front door and had a short conversation before the shooting.

He said the suspects left in an unknown direction in a dark color vehicle.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Stewart at the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.

