Franklin police investigating shooting

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man.
Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of South Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that a 22-year-old male was shot in the arm by an unknown subject.
The victim told officers that two unknown black males knocked on his front door and had a short conversation before the shooting.
He said the suspects left in an unknown direction in a dark color vehicle.
If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Stewart at the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.
