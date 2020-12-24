Head-on crash hospitalizes 2 in Clermont County

MONROE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two people sustained serious injuries Thursday in a head-on crash in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly before 5:20 p.m. on US-52 between Indian Road and Grant Farm Road, OSP says.
Two vehicles collided head-on.
The crash sent two people to local hospitals by ambulance with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.
One of the crash victims went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the other went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
