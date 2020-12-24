‘This is what you signed up for:’ How UC Health’s life-saving Air Care team survived 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health’s Air Care team is always ready to go, ready to speed to emergencies when lives are on the line or contend with the worst of COVID-19.
“When the tones drop, it’s an immediate rush,” UCMC Air Care Medical Director Dr. Bill Hinckley told FOX19 NOW Thursday. “You grab your blood cooler, you grab your ultrasound machine. You help the pilot get the aircraft out of the hanger if it’s in the hanger. You get your coordinates plugged in... and you lift.”
Hinckley says the information relayed to the crew rarely comes all at once.
“Initially the only thing you know is what county it’s in, and as you’re getting ready to go, you’ll get coordinates,” he said. “You don’t know about what the actual clinical situation is until you’re almost there, and sometimes you don’t know anything until you get on the ground.”
Right before landing, Hinckley says he repeats a mantra.
“‘This is freaking emergency medicine,’” he recited. “‘This is what you signed up for. Let’s do it!’”
Flight Nurse Diana Deimling and Hinckley have been working together on the UCMC Air Care team — what Hinckley calls “a family” — for 19 years.
Deimling has been with the program since the start: 36 years and counting.
“It’s an equal relationship,” she explained. “We both have input about what happens with that patient.”
When you’ve got someone who just went into cardiac arrest, for example, and you’re flying through the air in a helicopter as the only thing that can save them, Deimling says it’s all hands on deck.
“They have to have about six to 10 things done within the first minute or two for us to get that patient back,” she said. “Well, obviously one person can’t do all six of those, so we work simultaneously.”
2020 has been a year unlike any other for the team. Initially the coronavirus slowed their work down, but now they’re busy transporting patients from other hospitals to UCMC.
“It has completely changed what we’ve done,” Deimling said. “It’s exhausting. The patients that we pick up can be devastating. I’ve picked up patients as young as in their 20s and as old as in their 80s that have been COVID positive.”
The medical technology inside UCMC’s helicopter is highly advanced; not all Air Care teams have it. But with that comes an added layer of cleaning.
“When we pick up patients that we have any concern over, we’ll put a UV light in our aircraft and completely decontaminate it,” Deimling said. “We clean it. It can take us up to two hours post-transport to make sure that aircraft is ready for the next patient, because I don’t want to make it a risk for anybody else that goes in there.”
Hinckley says it’s not just the idea of saving a life, but the rush of heading out into the unknown that motivates him on every flight.
“When I have a great resuscitation in the ER at UC Medical Center, and it’s one of those days where you’ve got your A+ game and you just crush it, and you know you did, and you know that patient is going to have a good outcome because you were there... there’s always this little devil on my shoulder saying. ‘Yeah, you did that really well, but you did that with every possible backup service available at your beck and call to be at the bedside in five minutes,’” Hinckley explained.
“But when I do the same thing 40 miles outside of Cincinnati in a roadside ditch with just me and my partner and a few EMS providers there, and I do the same thing that I would have done in the ER at UC Medical Center, there’s no devil on my shoulder anymore, and that feels fantastic.”
Not every patient makes it; Deimling is the first to acknowledge that. But the survivors — and there are plenty of them — give the work meaning.
“It’s definitely the wins that keep you going, that make you realize that you’re doing something positive,” she said, “that we’re making an impact.”
