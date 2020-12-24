Mason family goes all out for 2020 Christmas display

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A local family spread holiday cheer Christmas Eve with a home lights display that comes with a side of hot cocoa.
The Martel family says this is something they’ve been doing at their Ultra Court home in Mason for more than a decade.
“We’ve been doing it now about 10-11 years, but each year is a little bit bigger, a little bit different,” Phillip Martel, the display organizer of the family, told FOX19 NOW Thursday. “There are two rules: has to be standard string lights and it can’t be the same every year. It has to be different.”
Martel says neighbors help out to make the display come to life. Those same neighbors say it’s something they look forward to every year.
“It’s really cool to see how it starts out and how it finishes, because you never know how it’s going to look,” neighbor Emily Moran said.
The Martel’s serve hot chocolate as well, and cars line up waiting for their cup.
“As the display grew over time, we started by handing out candy canes, and then it kind of snowballed from there, and we went on to hot chocolate,” Martel explained. “It’s nice to have the neighbors over and then people passing by and coming out for hot chocolate. It’s just a nice way to celebrate Christmas Eve.”
“It has kind of become a tradition,” neighbor Brian Moran said. “Every year we come, and hot chocolate, marshmallows and candy canes for the kids.”
Bailey Hubbard says she enjoys the display every year.
“Just because they change it up every year, and it’s so exciting,” she said. “I just really love it and I love being here with my friends and having fun.”
Martel knows the display carries extra significance in 2020.
“Every year is great, but this year has definitely been something we have enjoyed, being able to do a little more and to be out here and do something and just to bring it back,” he said. “Honestly for anybody just coming by and seeing the lights, that’s what I wanted to do is just enjoy it and hopefully enjoy the holiday.”
The display will stay up a little while longer, then the Martels will take it down and start thinking about what they want to do next year.
