Police search Butler County lake for missing man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Fairfield Township police confirm they searched near an apartment complex on Wednesday for a man missing since Memorial Day.
Michael McKenney’s mother says he was staying with his aunt when he packed up, left, and hasn’t been heard from since.
Sgt. Brandon McCroskey says they were acting on information they received during their investigation last weekend when they went to look for McKenney, 29, near the Linden Lake Apartments.
Unfortunately, Sgt. McCroskey says, their search did not turn up anything.
