Share your holiday spirit with FOX19 NOW

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State is full of holiday spirit this season!
FOX19 NOW viewers have been sending in their Christmas and Hanukkah pics, and there are some good ones.
From Santa on a motorcycle to the Grinch getting arrested, there are a lot of great photos from around the Tri-State.
With hundreds of photos sent in already, it was hard to pick only a few.
You can look at all the photos sent to FOX19 NOW here: Christmas & Hanukkah in the Tri-State. You can also submit your photos at that link as well!
From everyone at FOX19 NOW: Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah, Tri-State.
