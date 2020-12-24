Snow continues tonight with cold weather all day on Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00am Friday for Adams, Brown and Highland County in Ohio and Mason, Bracken and Robertson County in Kentucky. In Lewis County, Kentucky it is a Winter Storm Warning. In these locations we could see 1-3″ of snow through the night. Otherwise a few flurries or a dusting is possible everywhere else. It will be cold tonight. Low 16.
Christmas Day will be very cold with flurries throughout the day. High 21. If that happens, it will be tied for the 8th coldest high temperature on Christmas in Cincinnati dating back to 1870.
The weekend will be warmer. Saturday will be dry with a high of 38. Sunday rain returns late with a high of 47. Monday rain will change to snow in the morning with falling temperatures again.
Active weather continues in the middle of the week with rain Wednesday and Rain mixed with snow Thursday. Right now it looks like 2021 begins cold with light snow possible.
