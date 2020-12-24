Snow continues tonight with cold weather all day on Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00am Friday for Adams, Brown and Highland County in Ohio and Mason, Bracken and Robertson County in Kentucky. In Lewis County, Kentucky it is a Winter Storm Warning. In these locations we could see 1-3″ of snow through the night. Otherwise a few flurries or a dusting is possible everywhere else. It will be cold tonight. Low 16.