Temperatures take a tumble today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ll be in the 20s most of today. Rain changes to snow as temperatures drop with little accumulation expected. A few areas east of Cincinnati could see as much as one to one-and-a-half inches of snow, but the ground is too warm for much of that snow to stick.
Christmas Day features flurries and very cold air. Christmas morning temperatures start off in the teens with highs heading into the low 20s. The weekend looks mainly dry, with a bit of rain moving in Sunday evening.
We have a shot at more snow on Monday with rain changing to snow as temperatures drop. We’ll update the potential for accumulation as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned!
