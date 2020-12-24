TQL delivers 900 toys for kids in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - First Responders Children’s Foundation’s Toy Express and Total Quality Logistics teamed up to deliver more than 250,000 free toys and masks to first responder agencies and hospitals to be distributed to kids in 70 communities nationwide.
The partnership brought 900 toys to the Cincinnati Blue Line Foundation and Cincinnati Police Department who distributed them throughout each of their districts before Christmas.
Each district distributed over 100 toys at a variety of locations to children throughout Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Police Department also provided a portion of the toys to children that participated in the 12th annual Get The Groceries events at the Kroger Marketplace.
