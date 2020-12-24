Tri-State shoppers flock to the mall for last-minute Christmas shopping

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Just hours away from Christmas, the question was in the air Thursday at Kenwood Towne Center and across the Tri-State: Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet?
Some local shoppers found themselves toeing the line of Santa’s naughty list.
“No, I haven’t even started,” said Andrew Kossen.
“No, we did not get it done,” said Rheighn Williams.
Brian Johnson had gotten a good start on his gift-getting but says he was at the mall Thursday for stocking-stuffers and the like.
“Just getting some last-minute shopping in for everybody,” Johnson said, “getting my team some things for work and my family and some last-minute shops for myself.”
Hundreds of people spent the day waiting in long lines, rushing in and out of stores and making sure to check everything off on their list.
“Louis Vuitton is off the hook,” Susan Thiemann said. “I don’t know what’s going on over there but there is a very long line.”
“The last-minute shopping is like you have to rush a lot, and it’s a lot of rushing,” said Williams.
Why did she wait until the last minute?
“Because the check, the cash money, came last minute,” Williams replied.
“We have some grandparents that are very hard to buy for,” Thiemann explained, “so we’re just walking around in circles trying to find something, but we think we might have it sorted.”
Some Christmas fanatics are just happy to be out of the house.
“It’s fine, everyone has their masks on, it’s great, everybody’s peaceful here, we’re having fun and everybody’s happy and just happy to be here,” said Johnson.
Sixty-nine percent of the people FOX19 NOW surveyed on social media say they finished all their shopping early, while 31 percent say they are last-minute shoppers.
Despite the stress that comes with waiting until the last second, some say they will continue to be merry and bright.
“I’m grateful to have time and be able to be here, so many people that can’t experience what we’re doing right now, and it’s sad, and I’m glad we’re able to be here and breathe still and be able to be happy and have fun a lot of people can’t do that right now,” said Johnson.