’Twas the night before Christmas, and it was cold

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a very warm day yesterday, today was back to reality with an Arctic chill in the Tri-State. Temperatures started in the upper 40s early this morning and dropped fast. We’re in the mid 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the teens and single digits. It will remain cold through the night and tomorrow too. We will also see a few flurries at times with some snow sticking east of Cincinnati. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00am Friday for Adams County in Ohio and Lewis and Mason Counties in Kentucky. In these locations we could see 1-2″ of snow through the night.
Christmas Day will be very cold with flurries throughout the day. High 21.
The weekend is warmer. Saturday will be dry with a high of 38. Sunday rain returns late with a high of 47. Monday rain will change to snow in the morning with falling temperatures again.
Active weather continues in the middle of the week with rain Wednesday and Rain mixed with snow Thursday. Right now it looks like 2021 begins cold with light snow possible.
