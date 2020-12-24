’Twas the night before Christmas, and it was cold

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a very warm day yesterday, today was back to reality with an Arctic chill in the Tri-State. Temperatures started in the upper 40s early this morning and dropped fast. We’re in the mid 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the teens and single digits. It will remain cold through the night and tomorrow too. We will also see a few flurries at times with some snow sticking east of Cincinnati. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00am Friday for Adams County in Ohio and Lewis and Mason Counties in Kentucky. In these locations we could see 1-2″ of snow through the night.