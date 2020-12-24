‘We wouldn’t be here without her’: Local vet saves dog’s life

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was late December of 2019 when Emma Hancock knew something was wrong with her chocolate lab puppy, Bear.
“When he was around four or five months, I was just sitting by him. He was laying on his back... I felt his chest. It felt like the second hand of a watch. It was just like, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick,” she said.
Hancock rushed Bear to an emergency vet clinic near their home in Toronto - not once, but twice.
And the second time she was told Bear needed life-saving surgery.
The cause? An irregular heartbeat
The only problem was the veterinarians there couldn’t do it but they gave her the name of one who could.
That doctor, Kathy Wright at MedVet Cincinnati.
After a five hour surgery, Bear was back to being a puppy and on his way to running around in his backyard through piles of snow.
Hancock calls Dr. Kathy Wright at MedVet Cincinnati a hero for saving Bear’s life not once, but twice. That’s because she was able to walk doctors (in Toronto) through the steps needed to keep Bear safe before surgery.
“2020 has been a real bust in so many ways but for Bear, it was the year that changed his life and the year that a wonderful person Dr. Wright saved his life,” she said. “He wouldn’t be here today without her. If you’re getting a new dog, or if you’re a dog owner, just put your hand on their chest. Just count. If it’s over 150, 200, 300 (beats per minute), there’s a problem. It’s nice to know that help is right here in Cincinnati. Who would’ve thought.”
As always, if you have questions or concerns about your family pet, talk with your veterinarian.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.