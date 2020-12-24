‘We wouldn’t be here without her’: Local vet saves dog’s life

“2020 has been a real bust in so many ways but for Bear, it was the year that changed his life and the year that a wonderful person Dr. Wright saved his life,” she said. “He wouldn’t be here today without her. If you’re getting a new dog, or if you’re a dog owner, just put your hand on their chest. Just count. If it’s over 150, 200, 300 (beats per minute), there’s a problem. It’s nice to know that help is right here in Cincinnati. Who would’ve thought.”