Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some parts of the Tri-State.
Adams County and Mason County will be under the advisory until 7 a.m. Christmas Day.
FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Olga Breese says we will see rain turn to snow as temperatures drop Thursday, but little accumulation is expected.
The NWS says the mix of falling temperatures and road temperatures dropping below freezing could cause some slick spots for drivers. The NWS says the slick spots could develop Thursday afternoon and evening.
For Christmas morning, Breese says temperatures will start off in the teens with highs heading into the low 20s.
