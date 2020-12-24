Court docs: 4-year-old girl found safe, mother accused of abduction

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township mother is facing an abduction charge after court documents allege she took off with her 4-year-old daughter on Wednesday.
An endangered missing child advisory was issued in Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, and Warren counties for the young girl.
Emily Elliot, 35, took off with her daughter after being notified she had lost custody of the child, the criminal complaint reads.
According to the complaint, an emergency custody order said the girl is “in imminent risk of harm and imminent need of medical attention” due to malnourishment, not being potty trained, and being behind on her shots.
Elliot is now facing a felony abduction charge, according to court records.
The 4-year-old girl was found safe around 2:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Covington, Kentucky, according to Colerain police.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
