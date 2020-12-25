Bitter cold continues tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today was the coldest temperature we’ve recorded at CVG since December 13, 2019 when it was 10º. The morning low today was 11º and the high temperature (set just after midnight) was 18º. Dating back to 1870, this is tied for the 5th coldest high temperature on Christmas Day. It is also the 12th coldest average temperature (15º). This is the 37th time we have had any type of snow (trace amount of higher) on Christmas Day at CVG. The wind chill today ranged from -5º to 5º.