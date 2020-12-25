Bitter cold continues tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today was the coldest temperature we’ve recorded at CVG since December 13, 2019 when it was 10º. The morning low today was 11º and the high temperature (set just after midnight) was 18º. Dating back to 1870, this is tied for the 5th coldest high temperature on Christmas Day. It is also the 12th coldest average temperature (15º). This is the 37th time we have had any type of snow (trace amount of higher) on Christmas Day at CVG. The wind chill today ranged from -5º to 5º.
Also, as for a recent “White Christmas” or a Christmas with ANY amount of snow on the ground.. Here are recent years
2017 1″ of snow on the ground, trace fell
2014 Trace
2013 Trace
2012 Trace
2010 1.1″ of snow fell, 4″ total was on the ground
Tonight will be cold with lows in the low to mid teens. Skies will slowly clear giving way to sunshine Saturday afternoon. High 36.
We’re dry until rain moves in Sunday evening. That rain will briefly change to light snow Monday morning with falling temperatures throughout the day Monday.
Next week is active again with several chance for rain and snow, cold and warm. Stay tuned!
