CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cold and blustery on Christmas Day with highs in the teens and low 20s. Wind chills drop into the single and negative numbers. There is a chance for flurries and light snow showers throughout the day.
Another frigid night tonight with chance of flurries or snow showers before 8 p.m.. Temperatures across the Tri-State will range from 12 to 17 degrees early Saturday morning. We’ll stay dry and get relatively warmer on Saturday with afternoon highs reaching for the mid and upper 30s.
Sunday starts sunny before midday clouds take over and rain returns late in the day. Our high temperature is expected to reach 47.
Monday morning rain will change to snow as temperatures fall below freezing after sunrise. We are watching another active weather event on Wednesday that starts with rain and transitions to a rain/snow mix by Thursday. Bundle up on New Year’s Eve. Looks like 2021 begins with cold temperatures and a chance for light snow.
