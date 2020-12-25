Cold Christmas weather continues tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The temperature this morning at CVG was 11º. That is the coldest temperature in Cincinnati since December 13, 2019! The high temperature so far is only 17º which if would be our 5th coldest high temperature ever recorded on Christmas Day dating back to 1870!
Tonight will be cold with lows in the mid teens. Skies will slowly clear giving way to sunshine Saturday afternoon. High 36.
We’re dry until rain moves in Sunday evening. That rain will briefly change to light snow Monday morning with falling temperatures throughout the day Monday.
Next week is active again with several chance for rain and snow, cold and warm. Stay tuned!
