Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 south in St. Bernard

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-75 south in St. Bernard late Thursday night.
St. Bernard police say their preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Explorer had become disabled and came to a stop in the second lane of I-75 at the 6.7 mile marker.
Police say the driver got out of his vehicle and was approaching a good Samaritan who stopped to help when a black SUV struck the man and then the good Samaritan’s car.
Medics arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. but the man had died.
He has been identified but his name will not be released until family is notified.
Cincinnati police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are assisting St. Bernard Police with the investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.