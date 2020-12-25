Sunday Morning Club hosts 33rd annual Christmas day dinner

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the 33rd year, the annual Northern Kentucky Christmas day dinner was held by the Sunday Morning Club.
“It’s good for me to do everything I can feed my kids and have a good Christmas lunch,” said patron James Lawson.
Lawson is one of many who came through the Parish Kitchen to receive a hot meal.
Typically, the Sunday Morning Club distributes around 1600 meals but this year they’re only able to serve 800 because they can’t be in the convention center in Covington.
However, volunteers say they’re grateful to lend a helping hand.
“We have so many blessings we just want to give some back to other people as well. We spend Christmas Eve with our families and they spend Christmas day with theirs so we come down Christmas day to help out others, said volunteer Tom Seiter.
20 to 30 volunteers spent their Christmas afternoon running food out to those who either drove by or walked up to the counter.
”We’ve got food already made up we got runners mark on the window how many dinners they need, run them out to them and off they go,” said Sunday Morning Club president Tom Hall.
”There’s so many people that need... It’s a basic need, a hot meal, a greeting, a merry Christmas, a thank you for being here and so many of them don’t have that, and it’s a blessing to us to help others,” said volunteer Marie Caruso.
Christmas looks a little bit different this year.
“Normally it’s just so many people need help anyway and this year with the pandemic people are out of work or not making a lot of money with unemployment so to me it’s more important this year than any except for the fact we can’t give out toys and such for the kids this year,” says Hall.
Families are expressing gratitude for what they have.
“This year was rough on us and hopefully it’ll get better and better I’m glad I’m seeing a white Christmas in over 10 years,” said Lawson.
