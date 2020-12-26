20 additional deaths, 11,018 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in 48 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 8,476 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 664,668 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Saturday.
The Ohio Department of Health did not release COVID-19 data on Christmas. Saturday’s data contains the two-day combined total for Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
Additionally, 20 new deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours.
An additional 64,338 total cases and 772 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 36,531 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 5,689 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
