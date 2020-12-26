Indiana reports 3,872 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 26, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 1:31 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, says there are 3,872 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total amount of cases to 492,021 and the total amount of COVID-19 deaths to 7,461.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 48 new cases (3,656 total);
  • Franklin County: Eight new cases (1,146 total);
  • Fayette County: 16 new cases (2,106 total);
  • Ohio County: Four new cases (383 total);
  • Ripley County: 18 new cases (2,474 total);
  • Switzerland County: 10 new cases (476 total);
  • Union County: Six new cases (471 total)

The 7-day positivity rate is 23.7 %, according to the IDSH.

IDSH says that Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, and Switzerland counties are red on the map, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:

  • All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
  • Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
  • Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed
  • Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
  • Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
  • Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
  • Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
  • Senior care activities are suspended.
  • Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.

