Deputies investigate fatal Lincoln Heights shooting
Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln Heights Friday. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 26, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:53 AM

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln Heights Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said.

The sheriff says deputies were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Medosh Ave. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they were not able to locate a victim nor a witness.

Sheriff Neil says deputies were then notified that the victim, Rylaind Hutchins, 20, arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he was then pronounced dead.

Deputies do not have a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000.

