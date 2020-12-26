Deputies investigate fatal Lincoln Heights shooting

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln Heights Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said.
The sheriff says deputies were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Medosh Ave. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they were not able to locate a victim nor a witness.
Sheriff Neil says deputies were then notified that the victim, Rylaind Hutchins, 20, arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he was then pronounced dead.
Deputies do not have a suspect.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000.
