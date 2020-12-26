From returns to discounts, many were out shopping Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As if shopping for the holidays wasn’t enough, some are still out and about making their rounds through stores.
Between buying gifts early, waiting until the last minute, and unwrapping presents, for many, it’s been a week full of holiday shopping.
”I got everything I needed got some socks got some new shoes so pretty grateful,” said Melissa Jackson of Newport.
“I got all kinds of stuff electronics clothes the works,” said shopper Kurtis Moser.
“Got just some stuff I can use around the house, so it was pretty nice,” said patron Kayla Herald.
However, shoppers say they aren’t done yet; they’re still out and about running in and out of stores, but this time, making their holiday returns.
“I do have some returns to lands end this year, so yes, probably with my children, yes,” said shopper Tracy Browe.
Retailers will commonly give you at least 30 days to make a return, and some are more generous.
This year, multiple stores are expanding their return dates, making it easier for shoppers this holiday season.
“I think I got some doubles just between different family members, so I got to take some stuff and return it and exchange it,” said Herald.
“Wrong size for my daughter and a warmer coat for myself and a return to lands end for my husband but considering the gifts, we didn’t have too many returns. It was a good Christmas,” said Browe.
Some weren’t just out taking stuff back, they say this is the best time for deals and steals.
“All our stuff was on sale 50% off, and most storage was 50% off,” said shopper Chelsie Weber
“A lot of sales too after Christmas. A lot of people just trying to get more gifts for people they didn’t see on Christmas at sale prices,” said Jackson.
