Sunny and milder on Sunday, rain arrives late

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunny and milder on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain arrives late and continues overnight. Expect a cold start to Monday as daytime temperatures fall through the 30s and into the 20s. Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall below freezing after sunrise.
The sun returns on Tuesday and temperatures start to rebound back into the middle 30s though still below average for this time of the year. We could see upper 40s across the FOX 19 viewing area by Wednesday.
We are watching another active weather event on Wednesday that starts with rain and transitions to a rain/snow mix by Thursday. Bundle up on New Year’s Eve. Looks like 2021 begins with cold temperatures and a chance for light snow. Stay tuned!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.