7-year-old shot in Clifton, house targeted, police say

CLIFTON, Ohio (FOX19) -Police say a 7-year-old was shot after a bullet went through a targeted house in Clifton Friday night.
The shooting took place on Cloister Drive just after 11 p.m., officers said.
When officers arrived, they found that the 7-year-old was breathing.
The 7-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery, officers said.
Police do not have a suspect and are still investigating.
Officers say they are looking for a white vehicle possibly associated with the shooting.
