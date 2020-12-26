7-year-old shot in Clifton, house targeted, police say

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Clifton Friday night where a 7-year-old was shot. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 11:35 AM

CLIFTON, Ohio (FOX19) -Police say a 7-year-old was shot after a bullet went through a targeted house in Clifton Friday night.

The shooting took place on Cloister Drive just after 11 p.m., officers said.

When officers arrived, they found that the 7-year-old was breathing.

The 7-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery, officers said.

Police do not have a suspect and are still investigating.

Officers say they are looking for a white vehicle possibly associated with the shooting.

