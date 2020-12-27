33 additional deaths, 5,857 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health reported 8,509 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 670,525 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Sunday.
Additionally, 33 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 65,311 total cases and 777 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 36,786 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 5,719 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
