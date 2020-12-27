Bengals win first road game of season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Brandon Allen played the best game of his career and led the Bengals to their first road win of the season, 37-31, over the Texans.
Allen, who returned after missing the Bengals Monday night win against Pittsburgh with an injury, finished with 371 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the Bengals’ second highest passing total this season behind Joe Burrow’s 406 yard game against the Browns.
Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score from three yards out in the final minutes to give the Bengals a 34-31 lead. Sam Hubbard forced a DeShaun Watson fumble on the ensuing drive and the Bengals tacked on a field goal in the final seconds.
It’s the Bengals’ first road win with Zac Taylor as head coach and the team’s first since beating the Atlanta Falcons in September of 2018.
“Winning two games in a row is insignificant in this NFL, but for us it is significant,” said head coach Zac Taylor.
The Bengals improve to 4-10-1 with the season finale against Baltimore Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
