Gov. Beshear gives post-holiday COVID report, 764 new cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID cases for the first time since December 23, saying he hoped Kentuckians had a safe and merry Christmas.
Saturday’s update provides reports over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the governor mentioning the total number of deaths reported continues to be “a wake-up call.”
“But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” Beshear said. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family and friends.”
Starting with Thursday, an additional 2,742 new COVID cases were reported, and 53 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The governor confirmed the number of deaths as the second-highest reported in the commonwealth.
Friday’s numbers confirmed an additional 1,803 cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID.
With Saturday’s numbers, cases were lower still with 764 additional reported, along with 4 additional deaths due to the virus.
Total number of deaths is now reported at 2,534. The state’s positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 8.04 percent.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, commended Kentuckians who celebrated the holidays by limiting interactions and gatherings.
“Your sacrifices are appreciated and a gift of kindness to your loved ones and your neighbors as we keep this dreadful disease from spreading more rapidly,” Stack said. “Please make sure you’re familiar with symptoms of this virus, and if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home until you are better or see a health care provider.”
Additional details provided in Saturday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,511
- Patients currently in ICU: 396
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 237
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
