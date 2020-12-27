1 injured in Cheviot shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person is injured after a shooting happened in Cheviot Sunday.
Cheviot police say officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Dina Ave. around 1:40 a.m.
The victim was unresponsive after he was shot four times, police said.
Officers say he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.
Before the shooting, police say the victim, a female friend, and her 2-month-old were seen leaving the victim’s mother’s house.
Officers say the victim put the 2-month-old in a car before the shooting.
Witnesses say they saw one male fleeing the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
