Monday morning rain changes to snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain continues overnight. It could be a messy morning commute for some when rain changes to snow as temperatures fall below freezing after sunrise. The timing for Monday’s temperature dip looks to be between 7 a.m. and noon. Daytime temperatures fall through the 30s and into the upper 20s before rebounding to a high of 37 degrees.
The sun returns on Tuesday and temperatures start to rebound back into the middle 30s though still below average for this time of the year. We could see upper 40s across the FOX 19 viewing area by Wednesday.
We are watching another active weather event on Wednesday that starts with rain and transitions to a rain/snow mix by Thursday. Bundle up on New Year’s Eve. Looks like 2021 begins with cold temperatures and a chance for light snow. Stay tuned!
