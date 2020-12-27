Number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana drop to 1,835

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, says that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Indiana dropped from 3,872 to 1,835 cases.
This brings the total amount of cases to 493,841.
Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported, the ISDH said.
A total number of 7,496 people died due to the virus since the pandemic started.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 26 new cases (3,682 total);
- Franklin County: Three new cases (1,149 total);
- Fayette County: Five new cases (2,110 total);
- Ohio County: Two new cases (385 total);
- Ripley County: 14 new cases (2,388 total);
- Switzerland County: No new cases (476 total);
- Union County: No new cases (471 total)
The 7-day positivity rate is 23.5 %, according to the IDSH.
IDSH says that Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, and Switzerland counties are red on the map, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
