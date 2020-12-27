Search for Nylo Lattimore continues after missing for nearly 1 month

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -The search for Nylo Lattimore continued Sunday after he went missing Dec. 4.
The North Star International K9 Search and Recovery Group organized a search for Nylo Sunday at the Shawnee Lookout Park in an effort to complete the 21-mile search that started Dec. 15.
“It’s going to continue on from Addyston to the Great Miami about seven miles. Then we will have completed the entire shoreline search, 21-miles, but in reality it’s about 108 that we’ve done so far,” NSI organizer Tracy Campbell said.
Sunday’s search moved crews further down the Ohio River.
Related story | Crews continue search for missing 3-year-old
The week-to-week search has not been easy on the search crews.
“The terrain is rough it was cold, the rain started coming in, so they wrapped things up [last week] and they’ve decided that they want to go ahead and finish this search and they can say that they’ve completed the entire Ohio River Bank,” Campbell said.
While the search has not yielded the results that anyone had hoped for, crews tell us they have not stopped their efforts to locate Nylo.
“There are things that are going on behind the scenes that people are not always aware of. North Start International and Ohio… their efforts have never ceased. This has been a continuation behind the scenes whether people are aware or not, and it is all volunteer,” Campbell said.
Police say Nylo went missing around the date his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, was killed.
According to a source, his mother was found dead in a bag near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12.
Nyteisha’s boyfriend, Deasan Brown, was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.
Police found a stroller was found near Purple People Bridge. Family members say the stroller belonged to Nyteisha.
Cincinnati police searched the area for Nylo near the Purple People Bridge with the help of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team. They said they suspect foul play in the boy’s disappearance.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.