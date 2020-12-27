Two OU students killed in crash in Athens

Two Ohio University students were killed in a crash in Athen’s Sunday morning. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Maggy Mcdonel | December 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 7:34 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Ohio University students were killed in a crash in Athens Sunday morning.

OSP officers say the crash was first reported by a passerby a little after 8:30 a.m.

Laiken Salyers, 23, and Richard Turner, 20, were traveling eastbound on Dairy Ln. near the intersection of South Park Dr.

Officers say they failed to navigate a curve and lost control on an ice-covered road.

They slid left of the road and flipped over into a creek, becoming partially submerged, officials say.

OSP asks that anyone with information pertaining to the crash contact the Athens Patrol Post at (740) 593-6611.

They say the crash remains under investigation.

