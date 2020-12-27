Two OU students killed in crash in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Ohio University students were killed in a crash in Athens Sunday morning.
OSP officers say the crash was first reported by a passerby a little after 8:30 a.m.
Laiken Salyers, 23, and Richard Turner, 20, were traveling eastbound on Dairy Ln. near the intersection of South Park Dr.
Officers say they failed to navigate a curve and lost control on an ice-covered road.
They slid left of the road and flipped over into a creek, becoming partially submerged, officials say.
OSP asks that anyone with information pertaining to the crash contact the Athens Patrol Post at (740) 593-6611.
They say the crash remains under investigation.
