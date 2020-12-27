What can and can’t go into recycling?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now that Christmas is over, don’t forget what needs to go in the trash and what you can recycle.
Rumpke official Molly Yeager tells FOX19 what can and cannot go in recycling.
Wrapping paper, as long as it’s not foil-based.
Christmas cards, as long as they are not covered in foil or plastic or photopaper.
No ribbons or things with glitter.
No clothing or toys.
Especially no batteries.
Many people have things with plastic attached to cardboard; Yeager explains what to do.
“The cardboard back very much recyclable that plastic front not so separate those out if possible,” she says.
However, she says if you have any questions at all, visit the Rumpke website to know for sure.
If you’re looking to get rid of old Christmas lights, Great Parks of Hamilton County has a recycling program, and all you have to do is put your lights in their bin.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.