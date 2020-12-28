Around 350 gallons of gas leaks into West Price Hill sewer system, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 350 gallons of gas have leaked into a sewer system in West Price Hill, according to the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) of Greater Cincinnati.
The leak started on Christmas Eve from an underground gasoline storage tank at the Fast Stop Mini Mart in the 4500 block of West Eighth Street, the press release says. The station was ordered to close its gas pumps to prevent further leakage.
In total, around 360 gallons of fuel made its way into the sewer system, MSD said.
The fumes from the gas have entered homes through private building sewers, according to MSD.
The sewer district said homes on West Eighth Street, Carnation Avenue, Cappel Drive, and Hermosa Avenue are being impacted by the leak.
Residents on those streets are being told by MSD to take the following precautions:
- Limit ignition sources such as candles and any other flaming devices.
- Run water in basement floor drains to reduce fumes and odors in the home. If the drains don’t have a trap (U-shaped portion of the pipe), they should be plugged to stop odors from entering homes.
- Crack windows to reduce fumes that may cause irritation.
MSD says they have been flushing the sewers with water to decrease the fumes since the leak was reported on Christmas Eve.
The Ohio EPA and the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations are at the scene assisting MSD with the investigation.
