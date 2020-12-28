Bars, restaurants finding ways to help customers celebrate New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Because of the 10 p.m. curfew, some Ohio bars and restaurants are taking a different approach to help people ring in the New Year.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew will prevent bars and restaurants from keeping their doors open during the pandemic so businesses like Tano Bistro are improvising.
Tano Bistro, which has locations in Hamilton and Loveland, is like a lot of other small business that has had to get creative to keep things rolling this year.
Since bars can’t stay open until midnight, the Bistro is offering a socially distant New Year’s Eve celebration in a box. It’s a take-home meal and a bottle of wine that you use to have your own at-home celebration.
The idea for the take-home kit came from one of the owners of Tano Bistro, according to Tyler McClearly, Director of Operations for Tano Hospitality Group.
“Tano and Gina Williams, they own Tano Bistro, and she’s innovative as can be. She comes up with stuff all the time,” McClearly said. “This is one of her ideas. It just came out recently so it’s hopefully going to get some traction, but I think it’s really cool. This along with some other things hopefully something we can take after the pandemic and make it part of our repertoire.”
The $115 Bistro Box has a dinner for two, salad, dessert, wine, and wine glasses.
For some bars and restaurants, New Year’s Eve is just the latest big holiday they will miss out on.
“New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, even Mother’s Day, all those big holidays are huge for us,” said McClearly. “Obviously, we’re used to trying to fit as many people in here as possible but, we want to be as safe as possible now and make sure we’re following the mandates and guidelines.”
For bars following those rules means missing the pop of the champagne bottles as the ball drops, but Fishbowl at the Banks has found a way around that.
“Every hour we’re going to be celebrating the New Year with our friends from all over the world,” said Fishbowl at the Banks’ Daniel Scott.
With doors having to close at 10 p.m., Fishbowl will celebrate an international New Year every hour until 9 p.m. They say it’s their creativity that has kept things rolling.
“Week after week, honestly, we’re in survival mode,” Scott said. “This business was built on creative ideas and creative concepts. For us, it’s business as usual but just at a heightened kind of more intense kind of way.”
As for Tano’s, they say they are taking orders on the Bistro Boxes until New Year’s Eve.
