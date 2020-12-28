Burrow shares video showing progress following surgery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is up and walking after undergoing surgery in early December.
It has been nearly four weeks since Burrow had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. The Bengals said the surgery went well with Burrow expected to make a full recovery.
During Christmas Day, the franchise QB was moving around as bandages still covered his left knee.
In the days following the injury, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said he expects Burrow to “be ready for the 2021 season.”
Burrow suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Bengals Nov. 22 game against the Washington Football team.
