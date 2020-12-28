Tri-State father mourns teenage son killed in ‘accidental’ shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton teen fatally shot earlier this month was laid to rest Monday, according to family members.
Bennie “JR” Boggs Jr., 16, died in early December following an incident on Cereal Avenue. Authorities say 21-year-old Aeriel Katelynn Brazzel was playing with a gun when she pointed it at JR and the gun went off.
EMS took JR to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Bennie Boggs Sr., JR’s father, says he had a hard time getting through his son’s funeral.
“It was just devastating to see him like that,” Boggs Sr. said. “I just feel like I’ve lost part of myself that I can never recover from.”
The service program says JR stayed trouble-free because he wanted to go into the army after high school. It also says. his life ended too soon and that he will be missed by everyone who loved him.
“We was such a wonderful, happy kid,” Boggs Sr. said. “He had a really good heart. He loved people and he really loved to help people.”
The grieving father says he hopes his son’s death will help others realize the importance of gun safety.
“It’s hard for me to say that, but I don’t think she did it intentionally,” he said of Brazzel.
The 21-year-old is charged with reckless homicide. Hamilton police agree that the incident was an accident.
Boggs Sr. says he doesn’t harbor hatred for Brazzel.
“I do forgive her,” he said. “I have to forgive her for myself.”
Brazzel has been out on bond for more than a week after a judge set it at $35,000.
If she is found guilty of reckless homicide, she could face up to five years in prison.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.