10 families displaced after apartment fire in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fire Department said 10 families were displaced after a fire in Hyde Park Sunday night.
The fire was reported in the 2300 block of Madison Road just before 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, units encountered heavy fire coming from the windows of a 1st-floor apartment of an occupied 2-story, brick, multi-family dwelling.
Crews worked to make sure all residents had evacuated.
According to the fire investigators, the blaze was contained to the primary apartment on the 1st-floor.
Crews were able to knock down and extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The Cincinnati Red Cross was contacted to assist the 10 families who have been displaced.
The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.