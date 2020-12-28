Hamilton Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter 5 years later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton Fire Department is remembering a fallen firefighter five years to the day after he passed.
Firefighter Patrick Wolterman fell through the first floor into the basement of a home as he checked initial reports people may be inside early Dec. 28, 2015.
He was 28-years-old and just married to Bre Wolterman.
Hamilton Fire Department Lt. Jason Callihan remembers seeing Wolterman every morning, as the young firefighter was part of Callihan’s crew.
“I can hear his alarm going off as he fell through and through the basement,” Lt. Jason Callihan recalled.
“Right after it all happened, I was sick to my stomach to even think about coming back to work.”
In November 2017, the homeowner, Lester Parker, and his nephew, William Billy Tucker, were convicted of aggravated arson and murder.
“these two men robbed me of my whole future,” Bre said. They not only took my husband from me, they took my life away. We didn’t even get to have children yet.”
Parker died while in prison last June in what state prison officials called a probable COVID-19 related death.
The show of community support for the fallen firefighter was enormous. Hundreds lined the streets to pay their respects.
“From the time we left Princeton Pike, that’s where the funeral was, to the time we go to Spring Grove, it was packed,” Callihan remembered of the procession. “You know, it was awesome, and those people, most of them do not know Patrick.”
Wolterman served with the Colerain and Fairfield Township Fire Departments before he began at HFD.
